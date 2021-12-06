Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin’s India Visit: Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin | File Photo-AP

Trending

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T16:31:22+05:30
Seema Guha
Seema Guha

Seema Guha

More stories from Seema Guha
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 4:31 pm

By travelling to Delhi for his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin has sent out a strong signal that Russia’s ties with India are accorded high priority by Moscow. This is only the second time since the pandemic that President Vladimir Putin has stepped out of the country. The first was to Geneva in June for a conversation with US President Joe Biden. By coming to Delhi, Putin has sent out a strong diplomatic message that in a world of flux, relations with India remain a priority for Moscow. Never mind that Russia and China are now close partners and that India’s relations with the US are growing warmer by the day. Despite all the changes, a constant is the centrality of India-Russia ties for both nations. The Modi-Putin summit is slated for later this afternoon.

President Putin has invested time and energy on relations with India since 2000, when the strategic partnership was announced. In the early years the emphasis was basically on counter terrorism as Ambassador Ashoke Mukerji, India’s former envoy to the UN and to several central Asian countries pointed out. He was also the number two in Moscow in the early 2000’s. Later defence too became a major component of the strategic partnership and this then extended to energy cooperation. But as he pointed out that trade remains a major issue. India’s private sector has little interest in Russia, and unless this changes trade volumes will remain stagnant. India-Russia ties are driven by both governments and not the private sector unlike in the US, UK and Europe. As the ties are led by both governments, there is an issue of ``perception’’. ``The Indian public’s perception of Russia is fed largely by the Western media. This somehow distorts the real picture,’’ Mukerji said. The fact is the US and Western image of Russia as an ugly force is far from the truth and does not apply to New Delhi’s ties to Moscow. Fortunately, at the highest political levels as in Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin, there is a clear vision of the relations, and unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Meanwhile, in the morning the two foreign ministers Subramanyam Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov held a meeting together with defence minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Sergei Shoigu. This is the first time that the 2+2 format has been added to the summit. In his opening remarks Jaishankar pointed out that he and Lavrov are meeting for the fourth time this year.

Related Stories

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm India-Russia Links

``Prime Minister Modi and President Putin share a relationship of great trust and confidence. Annual Summit is taking place after a gap of two years because of the Covid. So we are looking forward to some very significant outcomes from the Summit,’’ the Indian minister said. ``Our partnership is indeed very special, it is very unique. And we are very conscious that in a world of rapid geo-political changes it has in fact been remarkably steady and strong. And I would also like to take the opportunity to underline that we are very satisfied with our bilateral relations and state of our cooperation.’’

In his early remarks, Lavrov said that President Putin and Prime Minister Modi had decided to introduce the 2+2 format which will help to further deepen smoothen the working of bilateral ties. He also said Moscow and Delhi both believe in a multilateral world order. During the talks on regional issues, the situation in Afghanistan will take centre-stage as all neighbours are concerned about that nation again turning into a terror hub.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Tags

Seema Guha Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Russia India Indo-Russia Prime Minister of India International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Four years

Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Four years

Omicron Coronavirus Update | New Covid-19 Variant May Have High Reinfection Rate, Study Finds

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Indian-American NGO VOSAP Raises Over Rs 2 Crores For Specially Abled Children

Why Is Global Arms Industry Flourishing Despite Covid-19 Pandemic? SIPRI Report Reveals

Covid-19 Omicron Variant Might Be Less Deadly Than Delta: US Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci

Pakistan Mob Lynching Case: PM Announces Bravery Award For Man Who Tried To Save Sri Lankan National

Austria: Avalanche Kills 3 Skiers, Injures 2 In Salzburg

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron Scare: UK Brings Back Pre-Departure Travel Tests, Bans Arrivals From Nigeria

Omicron Scare: UK Brings Back Pre-Departure Travel Tests, Bans Arrivals From Nigeria

World Soil Day 2021: Why IS Soil Conservation Important

World Soil Day 2021: Why IS Soil Conservation Important

Russia Plans To Launch Offensive In Ukraine Finds US Intelligence

Russia Plans To Launch Offensive In Ukraine Finds US Intelligence

Omicron: South Africa Caught In Quagmire Amid Case Surge

Omicron: South Africa Caught In Quagmire Amid Case Surge

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

Advertisement