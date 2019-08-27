﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Pakistan Senator Tags UNO Card Game Instead Of United Nations In Tweet Slamming Modi

Pakistan Senator Tags UNO Card Game Instead Of United Nations In Tweet Slamming Modi

Pakistan senator Rehman Malik is the latest victim of social media gaffe.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan Senator Tags UNO Card Game Instead Of United Nations In Tweet Slamming Modi
Twitter
Pakistan Senator Tags UNO Card Game Instead Of United Nations In Tweet Slamming Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-08-27T11:05:05+0530

On social media if one is not careful enough, one should be prepared to be laughed at. Pakistan senator Rehman Malik is the latest victim in this game.

While sharing the views of opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on being disallowed to visit to Kashmir, Malik quoted a tweet by ANI and hit out at Prime Minister Modi.

He tagged Narendra Modi and intended to tag the United Nations Organisations also. But the gaffe! Malik ended up tagging UNO, a card game instead.

UNO is a multiplayer card game where one tried to match colours and numbers and eventually end up with the least amount of cards in hand.

After Pakistan senator's bulnder on Twitter, other users had a field day and made fun of his tweet. The tweet still remains unchecked.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan Social Media International
Next Story : In A First, Karnataka To Have Three Deputy Chief Ministers
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters