Pakistan Senator Tags UNO Card Game Instead Of United Nations In Tweet Slamming Modi

On social media if one is not careful enough, one should be prepared to be laughed at. Pakistan senator Rehman Malik is the latest victim in this game.



While sharing the views of opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on being disallowed to visit to Kashmir, Malik quoted a tweet by ANI and hit out at Prime Minister Modi.

@narendramodi @realUNOgame these are ur own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK https://t.co/Y9pxwbeT2v — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 24, 2019

He tagged Narendra Modi and intended to tag the United Nations Organisations also. But the gaffe! Malik ended up tagging UNO, a card game instead.



UNO is a multiplayer card game where one tried to match colours and numbers and eventually end up with the least amount of cards in hand.



After Pakistan senator's bulnder on Twitter, other users had a field day and made fun of his tweet. The tweet still remains unchecked.

He tagged the UNO Game instead of United Nations ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ https://t.co/s2rLvpF1zL — Aditya (@Aditya45360878) August 26, 2019