Pak Army Chief General Bajwa Gets Three-Year Extension, 'Regional Security Environment' Cited

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term has been extended for another three years, a media report said on Monday.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the brief notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment," the Dawn reported, citing the decision made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Gen Bajwa was appointed as the chief of Army staff by former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.

The 58-year-old general was expected to retire this year.