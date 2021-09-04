September 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  New Zealand Reports First COVID-19 Death In Over 6 Months

New Zealand Reports First COVID-19 Death In Over 6 Months

Health authorities said the woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health problems.

Associated Press (AP) 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
New Zealand Reports First COVID-19 Death In Over 6 Months
A nurse cares for a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in US California. (File photo-Representational image)
AP
New Zealand Reports First COVID-19 Death In Over 6 Months
outlookindia.com
2021-09-04T14:37:00+05:30

New Zealand reported its first coronavirus death in more than six months on Saturday, while the number of new cases continued to trend downward.

Health authorities said the woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health problems.

Authorities reported 20 new community cases, all in the largest city of Auckland.

New Zealand remains in lockdown as it tries to eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant that began last month.

New cases in the outbreak have steadily fallen from a peak of more than 80 each day. New Zealand has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic and has reported just 27 coronavirus deaths since it began. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US COVID-19 Booster Plan Facing Complications

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Wellington, New Zealand International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos