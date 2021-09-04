New Zealand Reports First COVID-19 Death In Over 6 Months

New Zealand reported its first coronavirus death in more than six months on Saturday, while the number of new cases continued to trend downward.
Health authorities said the woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health problems.
Authorities reported 20 new community cases, all in the largest city of Auckland.
New Zealand remains in lockdown as it tries to eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant that began last month.
New cases in the outbreak have steadily fallen from a peak of more than 80 each day. New Zealand has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic and has reported just 27 coronavirus deaths since it began. (AP)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
BAN Vs NZ, 2nd T20: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By 4 Runs In Dhaka Thriller, Lead Series 2-0 - Highlights
Live Streaming Of 2nd T20 Cricket Match Between Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Where To See Live Action
BAN Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Shakib Al Hasan All-round Show Guides Bangladesh To Easy Win - Highlights
Shehnaaz Gill ‘Heartbroken’; Sana Khan Cried Uncontrollably Following Sidharth Shukla’s Death
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely