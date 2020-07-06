July 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Nepal PM Oli's Future Uncertain As Ruling Party's Meeting Postponed To Wednesday

Nepal PM Oli's Future Uncertain As Ruling Party's Meeting Postponed To Wednesday

The crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Monday.

PTI 06 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nepal PM Oli's Future Uncertain As Ruling Party's Meeting Postponed To Wednesday
Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli
AP Photo
Nepal PM Oli's Future Uncertain As Ruling Party's Meeting Postponed To Wednesday
outlookindia.com
2020-07-06T11:32:42+0530

Nepal's ruling communist party's crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's future has been postponed until Wednesday, according to an official announcement.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was deferred for Wednesday.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately known.

On Saturday as well, the meeting was postponed for Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

The crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Monday.

Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

Oli and Prachanda were expected to meet on Monday, ahead of the Standing Committee meeting. 

Next Story >>

'Coronavirus Is Airborne': Over 200 Scientists Write To WHO, Urge Change In Recommendation

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI KP Sharma Oli Nepal India-Nepal/Nepal International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos