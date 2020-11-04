Indian-origin Maria Thattil was crowned as the Miss Universe Australia 2020 in the first virtual pageant event of Australia. The 16th Edition of beauty pageant Miss Universe Australia 2020 was held on October 28 at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins, Melbourne, Victoria. In the pagent, a total of 26 candidates participated, out of which top 5 were accoladed with different titles.
The Pageant event was organised virtually due to the Covid pandemic. Although, the pageant results were announced on October 28, Maria's crown was delivered to her 2 days late due to the lockdown restrictions. Miss Universe Australia 2019, Priya Serrao presented the crown to Maria Thattil at the end of the virtual event.
Maria Thattil is a 27-year old Indian-origin beauty and fashion influencer. Her South-Indian parents shifted to Melbourne before she was born. She also has her own Youtube channel by the name, 'Maria Thattil' where she posts lifestyle and makeup videos.
The title, First runner-up was bagged by Miné Coetser of Pretoria, followed by second, third, fourth runner-ups, Tash Galgut (Sydney), Maddison Coluccio (Sydney), and Daria Varlamova (Bryansk).
The last year's winner for Miss Universe Australia was Priya Serrao of Melbourne. She was also Indian-origin.
Five candidates were also selected as recipients of Special Awards, such as Miss Amity, Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality, Toybox Ambassador, Social Ambassador and Rusty Swimsuit Shoot winner
Maria is a Creator & Speaker, Inclusion advocate and she also hosts 'MINDWITHME' Series to motivate people around her.
Maria posted a sweet video on her Instagram profile sharing her mother's message. In the video, she is expressing gratitude towards her team, agency and Miss Universe Australia team for sending beautiful flowers as a token of good wishes. She celebrated special moments with her family and friends.
See her post here:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to my agency, the @missuniverseaustralia.official team, the brands, family and friends who sent me so many bouquets of flowers to celebrate this special moment. I’ve enjoyed and relished them for a few days - and now I want to share the joy you have gifted me with. Mum has always taught me if you have blessings, gifts or abundance - give, give, give. Share it with the world and it creates a synergistic loop of love that you get to be a part of. So today, we did just that. Secret admirer style, we dropped off the bouquets with an anonymous note to random houses - it was particularly special when we dropped one off to the new family living in the childhood home I grew up in. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ The message I wrote to the recipients rings true for you all too. If you have seen this video, that means that you are called to pay it forward and bring abundance, delight and joy to someone else. Have a wonderful weekend, I am still vibrating high with gratitude. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ #missuniverse #missuniverseaustralia
After finally getting hands on the precious crown, Maria took to social media and shared her glory with a heartfelt post. Check out the post here:
View this post on Instagram
How can you not beam with this exquisite piece of art in your hands? Privileged to represent my country wearing a Crown that does exactly that so beautifully. Being united with this Crown after a virtual Final was special. @stelios_jewellers partnered with renowned Indigenous artist @djurandi_dreaming to create a piece that serves as a tribute to our First Nations people. As a woman who prides herself on belonging to a multicultural society enriched by our powerful, rich First Nations history and culture - I cannot express the pride I feel wearing a Crown that honours the traditional owners of the land we live on. @missuniverseaustralia.official - thank you for the honour. Thank you @msfionabyrne for the wonderful chat (as always), @robleeson for the laugh and the great shots - and Mr Scott and the team at @sofitelmelbourneoncollins for their hospitality. Hair by @caterinadibiase at @headingouthair Dress @onsboutique (@lovenookie) Watch @christianpaulwatches #MissUniverse #Missuniverseaustralia
