Kazakh Bodybuilder Yurii Tolochko 'Marries', Then 'Divorces' Sex Doll, Finds New Sex Doll As 'Wife'

Yurii Tolochko, a Kazakh bodybuilder has often been talked about because of his updates on the sex dolls he possesses. Once again, he has created a buzz as he announced his 'divorce' from former lover Margo, a sex doll he 'married' in November 2020 after 'dating' her for 8 months.
Tolochko informed netizens about his problems with Margo. The bodybuilder also told his followers that he wanted to explore and try other objects for pleasure. He even 'cheated' on his 'wife' with other objects while Margo was being repaired. I even tried to take things further and meet other sex dolls, Tolochko told media houses.
Mariage avec une poupée sexuelle faite en silicone | Yurii Tolochko, un bodybuilder du Kazakhstan s'est officiellement marié, devant autorités et ami.e.s, avec sa poupée sexuelle pic.twitter.com/oRjZh7nQxc— People Media 2.0 (@PeopleMedia2_0) November 30, 2020
âÂÂÂÂÂ¶ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂUnaweza kuangalia picha zao zaidi kwenye page ya instagram (IG@yurii_tolochko) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/gFtVC7reVd— Tony Sanga ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@sangasaimon_) December 2, 2020
Rusya'da yaÅÂÂÂÂÂayan vücut geliÅÂÂÂÂÂtirici Yurii Tolochko, sevgilisi olduÄÂÂÂÂÂunu iddia ettiÄÂÂÂÂÂi ÅÂÂÂÂÂiÅÂÂÂÂÂme kadÄ±n Margo ile evleneceÄÂÂÂÂÂini duyurdu.https://t.co/hGvDeGSoFQ pic.twitter.com/NRWLb2cqqO— Son Mühür (@sonmuhurhaber) December 13, 2019
The Kazakh muscle man took to Instagram and announced his divorce from Margo and introduced the world to his new partner, who is 'queer' and has not decided on her sexuality and gender identity as yet.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
CAA Symbolises BJP’s Betrayal Of The People Of Assam: Gaurav Gogoi
Mamata Banerjee Injury: Election Commission Suspends Cop In Charge Of Security, Removes DM
Bengal: BJP Names 4 MPs, 2 Former TMC Ministers, Film Stars In Second List