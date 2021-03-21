Kazakh Bodybuilder Yurii Tolochko 'Marries', Then 'Divorces' Sex Doll, Finds New Sex Doll As 'Wife'

Yurii Tolochko, a Kazakh bodybuilder has often been talked about because of his updates on the sex dolls he possesses. Once again, he has created a buzz as he announced his 'divorce' from former lover Margo, a sex doll he 'married' in November 2020 after 'dating' her for 8 months.

Tolochko informed netizens about his problems with Margo. The bodybuilder also told his followers that he wanted to explore and try other objects for pleasure. He even 'cheated' on his 'wife' with other objects while Margo was being repaired. I even tried to take things further and meet other sex dolls, Tolochko told media houses.

The Kazakh muscle man took to Instagram and announced his divorce from Margo and introduced the world to his new partner, who is 'queer' and has not decided on her sexuality and gender identity as yet.

