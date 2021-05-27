May 27, 2021
Jeff Bezos To Step Down As Amazon CEO On July, Andy Jassy To Take Over

Andy Jassy, who is going to replace Jeff Bezos, currently runs the company's cloud-computing business.

Associated Press (AP) 27 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:02 am
Bezos, 57 has a personal fortune of USD 167 billion.
AP/PTI Photo
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO.

Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5.

"We chose that date because it's sentimental for me," Bezos said during an Amazon shareholder meeting Wednesday. He explained that it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 that Amazon was incorporated.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn't provide a specific date. Jassy, his replacement, currently runs the company's cloud-computing business.

Bezos, 57 and with a personal fortune of USD 167 billion, won't be going far.

He will become executive chair at Amazon and focus on new products and initiatives. He also plans to focus on his other ventures, such as his rocket ship company, Blue Origin, and his newspaper, The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Amazon also announced  it would buy storied Hollywood studio MGM for USD 8.45 billion with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more shows and movies to watch.

‘China Using People's Armed Forces Maritime Militia To Expand Control Over South China Sea’

Associated Press (AP) Jeff Bezos Amazon International

