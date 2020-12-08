Italian 'Forrest Gump' Walks 450Km After Spat With Wife; Fined For Flouting Covid Norms

Remember Forrest Gump who ran miles and miles without a hiccup? This Italian man seems to be inspired by Gump as well. The 48-year-old man in Italy walked 450 km (280 miles) away from his house after a heated argument with wife. The government authorities have fined him 400 Euros for violating the lockdown norms.

According to reports in Italian media, the man left his house to 'cool down' his temper and kept on walking despite the cold weather. He was stopped by officials at 2 am in Fano for breaching the Covid-19 lockdown that was imposed in the country to curb spread of the virus. When asked how did he walked this far, he said, he feels tired and surprised that he travelled this much. He was offered food and drinks by strangers during his week long-walk.

The unnamed man began his walk from Como in Northern Italy and walked off to avoid further tiff. He was found by Police in a small town Fano walking in the extreme cold. After investigating, they found that the person was reported as missing a week ago by his wife. They immediately contacted his wife and asked her to take back his husband.

