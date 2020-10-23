October 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  India Working With Somali Govt To Rescue 33 Indian Labourers: Jaishankar

India Working With Somali Govt To Rescue 33 Indian Labourers: Jaishankar

Thirty-three Indian labourers, including 25 workers from Uttar Pradesh, have been allegedly held hostage by a company in Somalia for the last eight months.

PTI 23 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Working With Somali Govt To Rescue 33 Indian Labourers: Jaishankar
Representational Image
India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia
AP Photo
India Working With Somali Govt To Rescue 33 Indian Labourers: Jaishankar
outlookindia.com
2020-10-23T12:27:42+05:30

India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Thirty-three Indian labourers, including 25 workers from Uttar Pradesh, have been allegedly held hostage by a company in Somalia for the last eight months.

They had joined the company 10 months ago. In the first two months, the company treated them well, but from the last eight months, the workers were allegedly not paid their salaries.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the government is also in touch with the Somali Embassy in India.

"MEA and our High Commission in Nairobi are working on the relief & return of 33 Indians stuck in Mogadishu, Somalia. The HC @IndiainKenya has taken up their predicament with the Somalian authorities. We are also in touch with the Somali Embassy in India. Hope for an early resolution," the external affairs minister said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Antiviral Remdesivir Becomes First FDA Approved Drug To Treat COVID-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI S. Jaishankar Somalia Nairobi India Hijacking & Hostages International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos