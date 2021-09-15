Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International India Produces Largest Amount Of Covid-19 Misinformation: US Study

India Produces Largest Amount Of Covid-19 Misinformation: US Study

India Produces Largest Amount Of Covid-19 Misinformation: US Study
Representational Image | AP/File Photo

India, the US, Brazil and Spain are affected the most by Covid-19 misinform. 66.87 per cent of the misinformation among all social media platforms originates on Facebook, the study said.

Trending

India Produces Largest Amount Of Covid-19 Misinformation: US Study
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T11:41:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 11:41 am

India produced the largest amount of social media misinformation on COVID-19 due to the country's higher internet penetration rate, increasing social media consumption and users' lack of internet literacy, a new study claims.

The study titled, 'Prevalence and Source Analysis of COVID-19 Misinformation in 138 Countries', was published in Sage's International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions journal.

The study analyzed 9,657 pieces of misinformation that originated in 138 countries. They were fact-checked by 94 organizations to understand the prevalence and sources of misinformation in different countries.

"Of all the countries, India (18.07 per cent) produced the largest amount of social media misinformation, perhaps thanks to the country's higher internet penetration rate, increasing social media consumption and users' lack of internet literacy," the study said.

Related Stories

https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-vaccine-misinformation-covid-19-cases-in-us-triple-over-2-weeks/388991

Won’t Remove Posts Claiming Covid-19 Is Man-Made: Facebook

Also, the results also showed that India (15.94 per cent), the US (9.74 per cent), Brazil (8.57 per cent) and Spain (8.03 per cent) are affected the most by Covid-19 misinform.

The study said, based on the results, it is presumed that the prevalence of COVID-19 misinformation can have a positive association with the pandemic situation.

"Social media (84.94 per cent) is responsible for producing the largest amount of Covid-19 misinformation, and the internet (90.5 per cent) as a whole is responsible for most of it. Moreover, Facebook alone produces 66.87 per cent of the misinformation among all social media platforms," it stated.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation had also warned that false information on Covid-19 is spreading and putting people in danger and had urged people to make sure to double-check everything they hear with trusted sources.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Brazil USA Spain Misinformation Social Media Social Media Rumors Facebook Conspiracy theory COVID 19 Pandemic International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Small Plane Crashes In Indonesia's Papua, Search Operations On To Rescue Crew

Small Plane Crashes In Indonesia's Papua, Search Operations On To Rescue Crew

China Imposes Lockdown, Tightens Restrictions Amid Surging Covid-19 Cases

Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off

S Korea Says N Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Off Its Coast, Officials Meet Chinese Counterparts

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

Afghans Are Facing 'Food Emergency': UN Official

We keep making the iPhone more capable: Apple CEO At iPhone 13 Launch

US Ignored Pak Role In Helping Taliban, How Will India Trust Us With Confronting China?: Rep Senator

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from World

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

If We Attack, I'm Going To Call You Ahead Of Time: Top US Official Told China Before Trump's Exit, Reveals Book

If We Attack, I'm Going To Call You Ahead Of Time: Top US Official Told China Before Trump's Exit, Reveals Book

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/