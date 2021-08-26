Imran Khan Says 'Positive Engagement' With Kabul Could Avert Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Urging International community for positive engagement with Kabul, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said it is the only way to avert humanitarian crisis and ensure peace and stability in the war ravaged country.

Khan also called for formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Khan made these comments during his meeting with Executive Director of United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley in Pakistan capital Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of facilitating the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Khan said that positive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan was the “way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in Afghanistan”.

He called for the formation of an inclusive government in the strife-torn country after it was taken over by the Taliban on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Beasley expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its role in facilitating the work of the World Food Program in providing food assistance to Afghans.

On Wednesday, Khan received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the situation in the strife-torn country.

Separately, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahood Qureshi was on a visit to meet leaders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Khan also appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organisation (IHO) for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

He underlined that Pakistan has been a beneficiary of various WFP projects that are being implemented in the country and values its partnership with the organisation. (With PTI inputs)

