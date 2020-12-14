Google Services Down, Users Unable To Access YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet

Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet and Google Search seem to be down for some users. According to Downdetector, a website that monitors different tech services claimed that as many as 9,000 cases were reported from users having issues accessing YouTube.

Similarly the website claimed that over 79 per cent users faced issues while logging-in to Gmail while 15 per cent users cannot access the website.

Meanwhile, it was a meme fest on Twitter as numerous social media users started trending #googledown.

Many Twitterattis celebrated Google services being down because it provided them with an excuse to take a break from work or online classes.

Comedian Vir Das couldn't help but take note of how Google services keep us going.

This is kinda evil, but if I was running google...I'd totally do this once a year to remind you how important I am.



This is why I'm not running google. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 14, 2020

“Realizing that your work greatly relies on @google its fine,” tweeted one user.

realizing that your work greatly relies on @google.



On the plus side, NO WORK!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #googledown pic.twitter.com/94Gjt9QbUY — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@fangirlingdweeb) December 14, 2020

Author Tom Phillips took matters in his hands and designated a "Tier 4" slot to Google, making a reference to the UK tier-system to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

google is in tier 4 — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) December 14, 2020

Another user shared a popular meme and wrote, “Searching in google for why google is down.”

Another user drew parallels with everything that seemed to have gone wrong this year and wrote, “Kind reminder that 2020 is not over yet.”

“The day came when you can’t even @Google what happened with @Google! It’s #2020 and nothing is normal this year,” another user tweeted.

What’s happening 2020?



The day came when you can’t even @Google what happened with @Google !

It’s #2020 and nothing is normal this year.#googledown pic.twitter.com/bxgSUFXOtY — Crisbin Joseph Mathew (@CrisbinJoseph) December 14, 2020

"Have you tried turning it on again," quipped another user.

Meanwhile, Google is yet to acknowledge the outage.

