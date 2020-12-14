Google Services Down, Users Unable To Access YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet

Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet and Google Search seem to be down for some users. According to Downdetector, a website that monitors different tech services claimed that as many as 9,000 cases were reported from users having issues accessing YouTube.
Similarly the website claimed that over 79 per cent users faced issues while logging-in to Gmail while 15 per cent users cannot access the website.
Meanwhile, it was a meme fest on Twitter as numerous social media users started trending #googledown.
Many Twitterattis celebrated Google services being down because it provided them with an excuse to take a break from work or online classes.
Comedian Vir Das couldn't help but take note of how Google services keep us going.
This is kinda evil, but if I was running google...I'd totally do this once a year to remind you how important I am.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 14, 2020
This is why I'm not running google.
“Realizing that your work greatly relies on @google its fine,” tweeted one user.
realizing that your work greatly relies on @google.— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@fangirlingdweeb) December 14, 2020
On the plus side, NO WORK!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #googledown pic.twitter.com/94Gjt9QbUY
Author Tom Phillips took matters in his hands and designated a "Tier 4" slot to Google, making a reference to the UK tier-system to manage the coronavirus pandemic.
google is in tier 4— Tom Phillips (@flashboy) December 14, 2020
Another user shared a popular meme and wrote, “Searching in google for why google is down.”
Searching in google for why google is— Behzad Writes (@behzad_writes) December 14, 2020
down*
Google:#GoogleDown #YouTubeDOWN #Google pic.twitter.com/cstc4SZ0ZH
Another user drew parallels with everything that seemed to have gone wrong this year and wrote, “Kind reminder that 2020 is not over yet.”
Kind reminder that 2020 is not over yet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #YouTubeDOWN @Google down! pic.twitter.com/FhoRjgzcz8— Jason Kinyua (@imjaysn) December 14, 2020
“The day came when you can’t even @Google what happened with @Google! It’s #2020 and nothing is normal this year,” another user tweeted.
What’s happening 2020?— Crisbin Joseph Mathew (@CrisbinJoseph) December 14, 2020
The day came when you can’t even @Google what happened with @Google !
It’s #2020 and nothing is normal this year.#googledown pic.twitter.com/bxgSUFXOtY
"Have you tried turning it on again," quipped another user.
@google Have you tried turning it of and on again? #google #gmail #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/gwWHqMiGpQ— Óscar Montes (@omontes) December 14, 2020
Meanwhile, Google is yet to acknowledge the outage.
