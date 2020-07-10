Global Covid Cases Top 12.2 Million, Death Toll Soars Above 554,000

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 12.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 554,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 12,232,211, while the fatalities rose to 554,291, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,112,252 and 133,228, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 1,755,779 infections and 69,184 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (767,296), and is followed by Russia (706,240), Peru (316,448), Chile (306,216), the UK (289,154), Mexico (282,283), Spain (253,056), Iran (250,458), Italy (242,363), Pakistan (240,848), South Africa (238,339), Saudi Arabia (223,327), Turkey (209,962), France (207,356), Germany (199,001), Bangladesh (175,494), Colombia (128,638), Canada (108,656) and Qatar (102,110), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,687), Italy (34,926), Mexico (33,526), France (29,982), Spain (28,401), India (21,129), Iran (12,305), Peru (11,314) and Russia (10,826).
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Nearly 25,000 Cases In A Day Take India’s Covid Tally To Over 7.67 Lakh
Wanted Gangster Vikas Dubey’s Two Aides Shot Dead In Encounters
4G Internet Ban In J-K Extended ‘In The Interest Of Sovereignty Of India’: Admin