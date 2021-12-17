Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
German Opposition Party To Announce Leadership Ballot Result

Germany's biggest opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, is set to announce on Friday the results of a ballot on who will become its new leader after a painful election defeat.

2021-12-17T15:06:02+05:30
Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 3:06 pm

Armin Laschet, the CDU's leader since January, is stepping down after leading the two-party Union bloc, which the CDU dominates, to its worst-ever election result in September. It was narrowly beaten by the center-left Social Democrats of new Chancellor Olaf Scholz.


The party decided to hold a ballot of its entirely roughly 400,000-strong membership, a first for the CDU. It says that nearly two-thirds of members took part.


There are three contenders, and if none wins more than 50per cent of the vote a runoff ballot is planned. That would be completed in mid-January, and a party congress Jan. 21-22 would officially sign off on the result.

Merz lost by fairly narrow margins at party conventions in 2018 and in January, first to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and then to Laschet. Roettgen was third in the contest in January.


Merkel gave up the party leadership in 2018 and announced that she wouldn't seek a fifth term as chancellor.

-With PTI inputs

