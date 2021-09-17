Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81

Clive Sinclair rose to prominence in the early 1980s with a series of affordable home computers.

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81
British inventor Clive Sinclair dies.(Image:Twitter)

Trending

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T15:38:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 3:38 pm

Clive Sinclair, the British inventor and entrepreneur who arguably did more than anyone else to inspire a whole generation of children into a life-long passion for computers and gaming, has died. He was 81.

Sinclair, who rose to prominence in the early 1980s with a series of affordable home computers that offered millions their first glimpse into the world of coding as well as the adrenaline rush of playing games on screens, died on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

Though ailing, his daughter Belinda Sinclair said, he was still working on inventions up until last week.

“He was inventive and imaginative and for him it was exciting and an adventure, it was his passion,” she told the BBC.

Born in 1940 in the plush southwest London suburb of Richmond, Sinclair left school at the age of 17 and became a technical journalist before deciding he — and the world — would be better off if he used his brainpower to come up with inventions himself.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Aged 22, he formed Sinclair Radionics, his first company, making mail-order radio kits, including the smallest transistor radio in the world.

He really came to prominence in 1973 with the world's first pocket calculator, before turning his sights and passions into transitioning the world of computers to the confines of the home.

He became a much-beloved figure in Britain and around the world, for his successes — as well as occasional failures. Tributes poured in from modern-day equivalents such as Elon Musk as well as countless “normal” people who first got hooked on computers and gaming via one of Sinclair's inventions.

Sinclair launched his first affordable consumer computer in 1980, which cost less than 100 pounds (USD 135).

The ZX80, which could subsequently be upgraded to the ZX81 with a bit more memory, may not have been sophisticated in today's terms, but it broke new ground, opening up a world of new opportunities.

“The ZX81 was my introduction to computing and I loved it!," the science broadcaster Prof. Brian Cox said in a tweet.

In 1982 came the iconic ZX Spectrum, which was certainly a step-change from its predecessors and which would not look too out of place today. Through the 1980s, it took its place in an increasingly crowded marketplace against the likes of the Commodore 64, the first Apple computers as well as those from Atari.

The Spectrum went on to become Britain's best-selling computer. Not only did it help Sinclair become a multimillionaire, it made him a household name at a time the British economy was undergoing a radical transformation under then prime minister, Margaret Thatcher. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1983.

“RIP, Sir Sinclair. I loved that computer," Tesla CEO Musk said in a tweet.

The benefits of the Spectrum — and its peers — were felt far and wide, leading to a boom in companies that produced software and hardware. Not to mention the shops that were selling these home computers and all their add-ons.

British business mogul Alan Sugar, who was one of the main protagonists in this new era of home technology with his company Amstrad, paid tribute to his “good friend and competitor."

“What a guy he kicked started consumer electronics in the U.K. with his amplifier kits then calculators, watches mini TV and of course the Sinclair ZX. Not to forget his quirky electric car. R.I.P Friend," he said on Twitter.

For many people, Sinclair will be best remembered for that “quirky” Sinclair C5, an ill-fated electric tricycle heralded as the future of eco-friendly transport but which turned out to be an expensive flop.

“It was the ideas, the challenge, that he found exciting," Sinclair's daughter said. “He'd come up with an idea and say, There's no point in asking if someone wants it, because they can't imagine it.'” (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Elon Musk London International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Quad Diplomats Prepare For First Ever In-Person Leader's Summit, Meet ahead of the White House Event.

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

China Reports 62 New Cases, 1 Billion Vaccinated

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

Three Chinese Astronauts Return To Earth After 90 Days In Space

Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools

Stab In The Back: French Foreign Minister Lashes Out At Biden Over Exclusivity In New Strategic Alliance

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

'Body Composting': Eco-Friendly Alternative To Burials And Cremations Finds Takers In US

'Body Composting': Eco-Friendly Alternative To Burials And Cremations Finds Takers In US

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Held On Taliban

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Held On Taliban

Read More from Outlook

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Lola Nayar / India is emerging as a global hub of education and going forward will see higher enrolment than the present with even the government taking measures to improve infrastructure.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement