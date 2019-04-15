China’s first test- tube baby, Zeng Mengzhu, who is now 30 years old, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, according to the Peking University Third Hospital.

Zheng gave birth at 8.34 a.m. through a Caesarean section, said Zhao Yangyu, a doctor who performed the surgery. The boy weighed 3,850 grams.

The doctor also said that the baby was in a horizontal position when he was in the womb, a situation that demanded a C-section, reported China Daily.

"The surgery went rather well. Both the mother and the baby are in stable condition," she added.

Zheng was born on March 10, 1988, in the hospital with the help of Zhang Lizhu, a leading doctor of test tube baby research, reports Xinhua news agency.

Qiao Jie, head of the hospital, said the successful birth of Zheng's child marks another milestone in the history of assisted reproduction in China.

China's test tube baby technology has reached leading levels in the world, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)