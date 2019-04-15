﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  China’s First Test Tube Baby Becomes Mother

China’s First Test Tube Baby Becomes Mother

Zeng Mengzhu, who is now 30, became mother to a baby boy through Caesarean section at 8.34 a.m. on Sunday. The baby boy weighed 3, 850 grams.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
China’s First Test Tube Baby Becomes Mother
Zheng Menzhu With Her Baby Boy
Image Credit: Twitter
China’s First Test Tube Baby Becomes Mother
outlookindia.com
2019-04-15T12:21:34+0530

China’s first test- tube baby, Zeng Mengzhu, who is now 30 years old, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, according to the Peking University Third Hospital.

Zheng gave birth at 8.34 a.m. through a Caesarean section, said Zhao Yangyu, a doctor who performed the surgery. The boy weighed 3,850 grams.

The doctor also said that the baby was in a horizontal position when he was in the womb, a situation that demanded a C-section, reported China Daily.

"The surgery went rather well. Both the mother and the baby are in stable condition," she added.

Zheng was born on March 10, 1988, in the hospital with the help of Zhang Lizhu, a leading doctor of test tube baby research, reports Xinhua news agency.

Qiao Jie, head of the hospital, said the successful birth of Zheng's child marks another milestone in the history of assisted reproduction in China.

China's test tube baby technology has reached leading levels in the world, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Beijing China International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jet Airways Pilots Urge PM Modi To Help Save 20,000 Jobs, Ask SBI For Funds
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters