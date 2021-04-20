April 20, 2021
Chad President Idriss Deby Itno Killed: Military

The circumstances of Deby's death could not immediately be independently confirmed due to the remote location.

Associated Press (AP) 20 April 2021
Chad President Idriss Deby Itno Killed: Military
Chad President Idriss Deby Itno Killed: Military
2021-04-20T17:03:07+05:30

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed Tuesday amid clashes between rebels and security personnel, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio.

The stunning announcement came just hours after electoral officials had declared Deby the winner of the April 11 presidential election, paving the way for him to stay in power for six more years.

The circumstances of Deby's death could not immediately be independently confirmed due to the remote location. It was not known why the president would have visited the area or participated in ongoing clashes with the rebels who opposed his rule.

 

