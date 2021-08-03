August 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Australian Airline Company Lays Off 2,500 Staff Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Australian Airline Company Lays Off 2,500 Staff Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

The company’s CEO said 2,500 staff from Qantas Airways and budget subsidiary Jetstar would be furloughed for an estimated two months.

Associated Press (AP) 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:59 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Australian Airline Company Lays Off 2,500 Staff Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Qantas layoffs 2,500 staff amid lockdown. (Representational pic)
Australian Airline Company Lays Off 2,500 Staff Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
outlookindia.com
2021-08-03T15:59:58+05:30

Australia's Qantas Group says it expects Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown to last for at least another two months and it will furlough 2,500 staff due to an associated downturn in domestic flights.

Sydney and Brisbane, Australia's biggest and third-biggest cities respectively, are in lockdown due to growing clusters of the delta variant.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said Tuesday that 2,500 staff from Qantas Airways and budget subsidiary Jetstar would be furloughed for an estimated two months. The airlines employ 26,000 staff in Australia.

Joyce said that based on current daily tallies of new infections, “it's reasonable to assume that Sydney's borders will be closed for at least another two months.”

Sydney, where Qantas is headquartered, and surrounding cities in New South Wales state have been locked down since June 26. The lockdown will continue until at least Aug. 28.

New South Wales on Tuesday reported 199 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.

Brisbane and surrounding municipalities in Queensland state locked down on July 31 until Aug. 8.

Queensland on Tuesday reported 16 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Australia's prime minister, meanwhile, has dismissed an opposition proposal to pay people to be vaccinated as an insult to Australians.

Only 19 per cent of Australian adults had been fully vaccinated by Monday. Most would prefer Pfizer which is in short supply. Many are concerned about the slight risk of blood clotting caused by AstraZeneca, the only alternative in Australia. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Belarusian Activist Vitaly Shishov Found Hanged In Ukraine

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Sydney International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos