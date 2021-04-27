After Vaccine, Pfizer Testing Pill To Cure Covid-19: Reports

In the backdrop of a Covid-19 resurgence in many parts of the globe, Pfizer is testing a pill, which has been formulated to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reports claimed.

According to a report published by Montreal Gazette, termed as a 'protease inhibitor', Pfizer’s pill has been formulated to attack the "spine" of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and stop it replicating in our nose, throats and lungs.

According to reports, Pfizer is testing the pill on adults aged 18-60 years in the US and Belgium.

If it succeeds in the trials, the pill could become the first home-remedy to treat Covid-19 and it can be prescribed during the initial phases of the infection.

According to reports, protease-inhibiting medicines have been successful in treating other types of viruses such as HIV.

According to a report published by Mint, Pfizer Inc has not reported any unexpected problems in its study so far and the pill could generate results within weeks.

“Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of Covid-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic," Mint quoted Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, as saying.

This development comes in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic impacting many parts of the globe, especially India.

