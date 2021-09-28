After UNGA, S Jaishankar Attends Mexico's 200th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Mexico in 41 years, arrived here at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Casaubon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Mexico for a three day visit | Twitter

2021-09-28T20:39:09+05:30
Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 8:39 pm

After meeting with global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Mexico to attend the 200th anniversary of the nation's independence. Jaishankar represented India at the celebrations and later affirmed the country’s “privileged partnership” with the North American nation.

The event came amid Jaishankar's three-day  visit to Mexico, his first as the country's External Affairs Minister.

“Represented India at the celebrations of Mexico’s 200th anniversary of attaining Independence. Affirmed our strong bonds and privileged partnership,” Jiashankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Mexico in 41 years, arrived here at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Casaubon after concluding his visit to the US for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He will interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico, which is currently India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside India for the 2021-22 period, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two-way trade in 2018 was USD 10.155 billion, comprising exports worth USD 5.231 billion and imports valued at USD 4.923 billion, according to official data.

India's exports comprise mainly vehicles and auto parts, chemicals, aluminium products, electrical machinery and electronic equipment, steel, gems and ceramic products. India imports crude oil, electrical goods and machinery from Mexico.

Outlook Web Desk International
