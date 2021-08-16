August 16, 2021
Afghan Embassy In India Berates President Ghani For Ceding Power To Taliban, Official Says Account Hacked

The embassy’s Press Secretary announced the hacking, following a tweet berating Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appeared on the official handle.

Outlook Web Desk 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:42 am
Tweet criticized Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (File photo)
The Twitter handle of Afghanistan Embassy in India was hacked, the embassy’s Press Secretary Abdul Haq Azad said on Monday.

Haq said he had lost access to the Twitter handle of the embassy, and it seems the account has been hacked.

Earlier, a tweet berated Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who left the country after handing over power to resurgent Taliban fighters.

The tweet went viral across social media with many people sharing the screenshots of it.

Many criticized President Ghani for ceding power to Taliban, who however has maintained that he left the country to avoid bloodshed.

“The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Ghani posted on Facebook.

 

