Afghan Embassy In India Berates President Ghani For Ceding Power To Taliban, Official Says Account Hacked

The Twitter handle of Afghanistan Embassy in India was hacked, the embassy’s Press Secretary Abdul Haq Azad said on Monday.

Haq said he had lost access to the Twitter handle of the embassy, and it seems the account has been hacked.

Earlier, a tweet berated Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who left the country after handing over power to resurgent Taliban fighters.

I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked. @FMamundzay @FFazly @hmohib pic.twitter.com/kcdlGMpCZ7 — Abdulhaq Azad (@AbdulhaqA) August 16, 2021

The tweet went viral across social media with many people sharing the screenshots of it.

Many criticized President Ghani for ceding power to Taliban, who however has maintained that he left the country to avoid bloodshed.

“The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Ghani posted on Facebook.

