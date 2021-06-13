11 Killed, 37 Seriously Injured In Huge Explosion In China's Hubei Province, Video Surfaces

A massive gas explosion ripped apart Central China’s Hubei province on Sunday resulting in the deaths of 11 people and leaving 37 others seriously wounded.

According to the South China Morning Post, the blast has also left several buildings damaged and the Yanhu market in Shiyan has been completely destroyed.

The blast occurred at 6.30 am local time in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city, state-run CGTN-TV reported.

According to reports the casualty number is high because the explosion took place when many residents were having breakfast and doing vegetable shopping in the area.

NEW ð¨ At least eleven people killed, dozens injured and nearby buildings badly damaged after a massive gas explosion in Shiyan city of central China’s Hubei province. pic.twitter.com/csqBxPML3N — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2021

The city's municipal office initially said "many" people were trapped after the incident.

Images and video footages circulating on social media platform Weibo showed rescue workers working through the wreckage of flattened houses.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

