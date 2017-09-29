Women’s Braid Cutting Incidents Increase In Kashmir, Police Constitute SITs

As incidents of women’s braid cutting has surfaced from different areas of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police today established Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to constitute inquiry of such episodes in every district.

Early this month, at least over fifty cases of women’s braid cutting were reported from Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu division. Most women claimed to have fallen unconscious when their braids were chopped off.

Now such happenings are reported from Kashmir Valley.

On Thursday, incidents of braid cutting were reported from Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam and Bandipora districts of the Valley. The braid cutting incidents have caused panic and people allege that the police are not investigating the cases.

On Thursday, a braid of a 40-year-old lady was chopped off in Bondialgam village of Anantnag town. The incident evoked protest and shutdown in the area. The lady was found unconscious outside washroom of her house.

A similar incident took place in Chudura area of Budgam on the same day. According to an official, the incident took place in Hanjigund hamlet. The official quoting villagers said the lady was alone in her house when someone threw some substance on her leaving her unconscious. He said when she became conscious she found her braid was cut.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken cognizance of all the incidents fearing that if left unaddressed it might create larger law and order problem in the insurgency-hit State.

A Srinagar based police spokesman said the police community group meetings were held and the members were advised to help and assist police. He said anyone who gives credible information and assist in nabbing any anti-social element found in such incidents will be rewarded rupees three lakh.

“The particulars of that person will be kept secret”, he said.

He said all district SSPs have been directed to utilize all resources and men under their command and intensify the joint patrolling with people of their respective jurisdictions to nab the culprits.