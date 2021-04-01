Time To Heal Naxal Wounds

The government has been giving an impression that the Naxal insurrection is going to be vanquished within the next few years. The Union minister of state for home, G. Kishan Reddy, said in the Rajya Sabha on , 2021, that the Left-Wing extremism-related incidents were down by 47 per cent between 2015 and 2020 as compared incidents in the preceding six years from 2009 to 2014, and that the geographical spread of Naxal violence had been contained to 53 districts across 9 states in 2020 as compared to 76 districts across 10 states in 2013.

Home minister Amit Shah, while addressing a meeting of chief ministers of the affected states , 2019, said that government was committed to uprooting Left-wing extremism and urged all the states to adopt a focused, time-bound approach to completely eliminate the problem while also ensuring all-round development of the Naxal-affected areas. It may be recalled that P. Chidambaram as...

