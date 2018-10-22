Watch: Speeding Train Turns Turtle, Killing 18 People In Taiwan

A passenger train derailed in Taiwan on Sunday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 187 others.
On Monday, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) released a short video of the accident, showing the eight-car Puyuma Express knocking over poles and power lines before flipping over.
The train ran off the tracks as it went around a bend where the maximum speed is 75 kilometres per hour. But the speed of the train was not being released due to a pending investigation.
There were 366 passengers on board the ill-fated train, travelling from Taipei to Taitung, when all eight carriages completely overturned after the crash.
The incident is Taiwan’s worst rail accident in 27 years. In 1991, a train wreck killed 30 people.
On Friday, a speeding train ploughed through a crowd Dussehra revellers near Amritsar, killing 61 people and injuring many others.
