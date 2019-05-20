Everybody knows that the end of MS Dhoni's India career is nigh. The former India captain knows it too well and he's not the one to linger on it. Remember what happened on December 30, 2014? Yes, that's how he does the thing.

But on Monday, the 37-year-old revealed his retirement plans thus giving ample hint about his imminent retirement.

Displaying few of his paintings amid the chatter around, Dhoni said in a video, "I wanted to share a secret with all of you. Right from childhood I always wanted to become an artist, I have played a lot of cricket so I decided it's time for me now to take up what I wanted so I have made a few paintings."

I like Dhoni's helicopter shot most. But his paintings are good too.#WhyDhoniWhy pic.twitter.com/SGyWBA4sYo — Tanya Mishra (@TanyaMisti) May 20, 2019

The first painting was a landscape drawing, the second one was of what he described as 'something which can become a mode of transport in future'.

Calling the third one his favourite, Dhoni said it was a replica of him while batting in Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings' jersey.

Dhoni also said that he will soon hold an exhibition of his paintings and asked for suggestions and advice from his fans in this regard.

He shared his favourite painting, which according to him, is his self-portrait holding the cricket bat in the air.

Dhoni, who had retired from Test cricket in 2014, has amassed 10,500 ODI runs from 341 games, averaging 50.72 with 10 centuries and 71 fifties.

And the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales could be MS Dhoni's outing in India colours.