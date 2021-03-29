Watch: National-Level Gold Medalist Gymnast Wishes Holi In Unique Way; Does Backflips In Saree

March 29, 2021
Gymnast Parul Arora shared a video on her Instagram account throwing colours in the air as she performed backflips wearing a saree

29 March 2021
The pandemic might stop Indian's from celebrating their favourite festival, Holi but we sure have our own ways to have fun on this occasion. One such instance of this is a video shared by the national-level gold medalist in gymnastics Parul Arora doing backflips wearing a saree! 

The video shows her having a colour spray attached to her body and amazes her followers as she does a zillion backflips adorning a saree. The video was shot in slow motion and apart from Parul's followers, even Instagram's official page reposted her video. 

 
 
 
Parul's comment section was filled with heart eyes and other comments like, "Congratulations dear", "I can watch this 500 times" and "This reel is worth it, kudos to your hard work and the imagination concept, a reel on Holi cannot be better than this". 

