March 13, 2021
Corona
Watch: Man Gets Caught In The Gap Between Train And Platform; RPF Personnel Saves Him

In the video, the man is seen trying to board a moving train but accidentally ends up being caught in the gap between the train and the platform

13 March 2021
Snippet From The Viral Video
In a video shared by the Ministry of Railways, an RPF personnel is seen saving a man's life as he slipped into the gap between platform and train. "Life-saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR!", captioned the Ministry of Railways as it shared the shocking video. 

The video was captured at the Vasco station wherein a man is seen trying to board a moving train but accidentally ends up being caught in the gap between the train and the platform. An RPF personnel is then seen running into the scene and saving the man from getting hurt. 

The video has received several likes and retweets on Twitter and netizens in the comment section have been actively discussing how accidents like these can be avoided. 

