﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Watch: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Serves Food At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Serves Food At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot on 12 December at Antilia in Mumbai. Reports suggest 600 guests were accommodated at the wedding

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2018
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Serves Food At Isha Ambani’s Wedding
Image Credit: Instagram
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Serves Food At Isha Ambani’s Wedding
outlookindia.com
2018-12-15T16:20:47+0530
Also Read

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to celebrate their wedding with a grand reception in Mumbai this evening.

The couple tied the knot at Antilia in Mumbai on December 12, which was attended by a stream of stars including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Videos of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan serving guests food has surfaced.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#ambaniwedding #ishaambaniwedding#nitaambani #slokameheta #anantambani#anandpiramal

A post shared by @ pink_luxu_pink on Dec 14, 2018 at 3:29am PST

Apart from Big Big and Aamir Khan, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra also attended the grand wedding.

Besides, Sachin Tendulkar and other sports personalities, top business honchos included K.V. Kamath, Sanjiv Goenka, Deepak Parekh, Sashi and Anshuman Ruia, Adi Godej, Rahul Bajaj and Harsh Mariwala were also seen at the wedding.

The grand wedding festivities had started several days earlier in Udaipur, Rajasthan which witnessed a performance by Grammy award winning singer Beyonce Knowles, a four-day special 'Anna Seva' and an expo on traditional Indian handicrafts, besides other events for the guests that included many of the biggest names from politics, business and Bollywood.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Isha Ambani Mumbai Marriage Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 13 People Still Trapped In Flooded Meghalaya Mine, CM Promises Steps Against Illegal Mining
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters