Watch: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Serves Food At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to celebrate their wedding with a grand reception in Mumbai this evening.

The couple tied the knot at Antilia in Mumbai on December 12, which was attended by a stream of stars including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Videos of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan serving guests food has surfaced.

Apart from Big Big and Aamir Khan, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra also attended the grand wedding.

Besides, Sachin Tendulkar and other sports personalities, top business honchos included K.V. Kamath, Sanjiv Goenka, Deepak Parekh, Sashi and Anshuman Ruia, Adi Godej, Rahul Bajaj and Harsh Mariwala were also seen at the wedding.

The grand wedding festivities had started several days earlier in Udaipur, Rajasthan which witnessed a performance by Grammy award winning singer Beyonce Knowles, a four-day special 'Anna Seva' and an expo on traditional Indian handicrafts, besides other events for the guests that included many of the biggest names from politics, business and Bollywood.