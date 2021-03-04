Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes Exchange Heated Words, Umpires Intervene - Watch

India made a great start to the 4th Test with their bowlers led by Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj making early inroads to have England struggling.

4th Test Live Updates | News | Scorecard

With India on top and England hoping to fightback it didn’t take much for things to heat-up in the middle.

Mohammed Siraj was on cloud nine after having accounted for massive wicket of Joe Root and was bowling to Stokes another lynchpin of England’s batting.

Soon a few words were exchanged between Siraj and Stokes. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also jumped in and was see having animated conversations with Stokes. Jonny Bairstow also joined the banter.

Umpires stepped in to break the exchange.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root opted to bat after winning the toss in the fourth and final Test.

For England, batsman Dan Lawrence replaced Stuart Broad while off-spinner Dom Bess came in place of Jofra Archer.

For India, Mohammed Siraj came back in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken leave of absence for the game.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine