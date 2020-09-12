VingaJoy launches Pocket Mein Rocket Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker can set the party mood anywhere you want. It is portable, easy to set up, no cable mess, and comparatively cheaper than the full-fledged music systems options.

VingaJoy has launched a new Pocket Mein Rocket (SP – 6560) 5W Metal Wireless Speaker in India, which is priced at Rs 1,599. The company says this speaker is small in size and superior in bass. It is a perfectly compact and lightweight Bluetooth speaker that can be carried anywhere. Designed for music lovers, VingaJoy SP – 6560 is a real treat with a powerful combination of great sound quality and long-lasting battery life. The speaker is available in 4 different colors so you can pick the one that suits your taste.

The device can be connected to Bluetooth devices within 11 meters of range. It is backed by a 400 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers up to 8 hours of music playing. It is compatible and can easily be paired with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our Pocket Mein Rocket Metal Wireless Speaker.”

