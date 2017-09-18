The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:49 pm Arts & Entertainment Movie Review

Village Rockstars By Rima Das Is A Document Of Small Desire

From Assam to Toronto International Film Festival, a film scripted, directed, shot, edited and produced by just one person, Village Rockstars is hardly a tale of victimehood instead a story of aspiration...
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
<em>Village Rockstars</em> By Rima Das Is A Document Of Small Desire
A still from the Assamese film, Village Rockstars, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Courtesy: TIFF
Village Rockstars By Rima Das Is A Document Of Small Desire
outlookindia.com
2017-09-18T16:52:16+0530

For young director Rima Das, her sophomore feature, was genuinely rooted in love. Or, more precisely, affection for her roots. Her film, Village Rockstars, is meandering journey through rural life as she turns her camera upon the remote hamlet in Assam, which she herself calls home, though she has since migrated to Mumbai in pursuing a career in cinema.

This is the antithesis of the big budget production. Das didn’t just direct Village Rockstars, she also scripted and produced it. Oh, and she also gets the credits for cinematography and editing. There was almost certainly no other film among the nearly 350 others that screened at the Toronto International Film Festival where one individual had invested so much so intensely.

Advertisement opens in new window

Courtesy: TIFF

At its core, Village Rockstars is a document of small desires. At its heart is Dhunu, on the cusp of puberty. She’s a rebel of sorts, climbing trees, hanging out with a group of boys, and aspiring to be part of their band, one that plays imaginary instruments like guitars and keyboards carved out of Styrofoam. Along with her elder brother, she is being raised by her widowed mother; her father having been swept away in a flood before the village was protected by an embankment.

But this is hardly a tale of victimhood. Anything but Dhunu’s is a story of aspiration, even if that, for now, lies in managing to procure an actual guitar, one she can strum with her fingers instead of those digits wafting through air.

Advertisement opens in new window

Courtesy: TIFF

The film unfolds in a manner approximating the gentle rhythms of rural subsistence: There’s work in the fields planting paddy, cattle and goats to be tended to, betel nuts to be plucked, a dirt track that leads to school, and the threat of another torrential monsoon season causing their huts to be submerged.

Das conveys this story of Dhunu’s existence without comment, in what is almost a documentary-style exposition. She crafts the tale out of a series of vignettes that ramble together. But ramble here isn’t a pejorative, rather a refreshing guided walk through the village and the lives of its inhabitants, facing deprivation with dignity.

The actors are natives of the village, including the children with local, including Bhanita Das who is winsome as Dhunu. She’s appears a natural and  perhaps that may be because she is simply acting out her actual life. She and the rest of the cast of amateurs, under the direction of Rima Das, make for a movie that somehow deserves this adjective – charming.

READ MORE IN:
Anirudh Bhattacharyya Toronto Assam Film Festivals Visual Arts Movies Arts & Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Reviews

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ahmedabad: Four Die Of Asphyxiation After Inhaling Gas While Cleaning Effluent At Chemical Factory
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Anirudh Bhattacharyya
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
REVIEW
Review
Into The Valley Of Life On A Hero
Every step of the way to Arunachal is weighted down by older or later colonial history. Once there, this travelogue springs into lush, joyous life.
Martand Badoni
MAGAZINE September 15, 2017
Review
Looking Out The Window
Except on our ties with West Asia and jehadi terror, Saran’s lucid account correctly details our national interests, with an advocacy of a multi-polar world
Talmiz Ahmad
MAGAZINE September 15, 2017
Review
He Does It Without Boasting
In this collection of recent material, a master foreteller of economic phenomena dazzles with his unpacking of the complex interplay between polity and finance
Sunil Bahri
MAGAZINE September 15, 2017
Review
Yet, His Eyes Never Met Theirs
The enigmatic MGR understood the masses and was loved in return. But, as this biography shows, he was not blameless, and sowed the seeds of future discord.
G.C. Shekhar
MAGAZINE September 07, 2017
Review
Daughters Of Brahmaputra
Homen Borgohain’s short fiction breathes the Assamese way of life in vivid detail. In background and versatile characterisation, they are enduring gems.
Mitra Phukan
MAGAZINE September 07, 2017
read more>>>
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters