Vijay Varma On Never Having A 'Godfather': Not A Big Fan Of Anybody Guiding My Career

Actor Vijay Varma started his career with unconventional stories like 'Chittagong' and 'Rangrezz' before he grabbed the attention of audiences with his negative role in 2016 film 'Pink'. However, it wasn't until his role as Moeen in 'Gully Boy' (2019) that the actor came into his own. With a film industry where having a 'Godfather' or a big launchpad is considered a blessing, the actor says he would never allow anyone else to steer the wheels of his ambition.

In an interview with Outlook, the actor says that whether godfather or not, making a mark in the mind of the audience is important.

"You know finding the acceptance of the audience is the key here because then that determines how much wings you have to fly. Depending on your conduct, how rigorously you have trained yourself for better things and more shapes your career. I am personally not a big fan of anybody guiding my life... I don't seek any help in choosing what I want to do. I rely on my instincts. I never felt the need to have a Godfather. I decide what I want to do in my life and I happily admit the success and failure of it," Varma tells us.

The actor, who was recently seen in web show 'Ok Computer', also reveals that things changed for him after doing 'Gully Boy' in a way that has made him humble.

"I feel there are enough storytellers and stories for me to find space for myself and that's very comforting. I am seeing the results of it now and quite apparent because when 'Gully Boy' came out I was nowhere in my career and I was not in a good place. Soon enough I started taking up whatever supporting roles but to be able to make that journey and find enough people who like my work , to be in a place where I am headlining a lot of stuff has been very gratifying, satisfying and humbling. It reassures my faith that if you keep your head on your shoulders and keep the target on the eye of the fish, sooner or later you will find the bullseye," he says.

So, does he like to maintain a healthy mix of being a 'massy hero' and a 'content driven artist'?

"All of these keywords are kind of redefined. Especially after the lockdown situation and the theatres shut. The trade wasn't talking for a year and a half. There was already a transition of heroes trying to become characters and that transition was noticeable with actors and actresses and their portrayal of these larger than life characters," says the actor, who will soon be seen in actress Alia Bhatt's production 'Darlings'.

While he is aware of the connection he has made over the years with audiences and social media numbers stand as a testimony to it, the actor is still a fan of the good old meet and greet session with movie buffs.

"I know that there are a lot of people who follow my work through social media but in terms of connection, you get to know when you go out in public and meet people. I can't wait to go back to event, movie halls where I get a sense of people rather than just virtual space," he says.