Video: College Student Dies During Disaster Preparedness Drill In Tamil Nadu

A 19-year-old student died during a disaster preparedness drill at a college in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as N Logeswari, a second-year undergraduate student in Kovai Kalaimagal College or Arts and Science at Narasipuram.

According to the media reports, at about 4pm on Thursday, students of the college were being shown how to escape if disaster strikes. A video of the training session showed Lokeswari perched on the ledge off the second floor balcony, where the trainer standing next to her was telling her to jump down.

"We have arrested the trainer and a case for causing death due to negligence has been filed against him," said Coimbatore rural police.

