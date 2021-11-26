Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Victory Flame Of 1971 War Reaches Kolkata, Part Of Golden Jubilee Celebrations

The Victory Flame will be taken to the residences of the heroes of the 1971 war who were awarded medals for their gallantry, the Defence official said.

Victory Flame Of 1971 War Reaches Kolkata, Part Of Golden Jubilee Celebrations
| PTI Photo

Trending

Victory Flame Of 1971 War Reaches Kolkata, Part Of Golden Jubilee Celebrations
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T21:34:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 9:34 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the "Swarnim Vijay Mashaal" (Victory Flame) in New Delhi last year, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. It was welcomed at a colourful ceremony in Kolkata on Friday.

Enthralling presentations by young boys and girls, a military band display and a film, '1971 War of Liberation', were part of the function at Eco Park. Several officers of the three services - the Army, Navy and Air Force - were present at the function, apart from retired officers including former Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha.

"The Victory Flame will be stationed at Kolkata till December 4," a Defence official said. Air Marshal (retd) Raha said the flame is an eternal sign of sacrifice. "We must remember the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers and the Bangladesh Mukti Joddhas (liberation warriors)," he said, adding that the modern generation needs to be made aware of their valour in the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the birth of a new nation - Bangladesh.

Related Stories

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

The Victory Flame will be taken to the residences of the heroes of the 1971 war who were awarded medals for their gallantry, the Defence official said. Colonel (retd) Sheel Kumar Puri, who was awarded 'Vir Chakra' for his valour in the war, said he is thrilled to be part of the golden jubilee celebrations of a war in which he fought.

Born in 1939, Puri was a Major and a company commander in the Army when he fought the Pakistani forces on the western front. "When you go out in the war, you don't know whether you will come out alive or not, but I came out alive," he told PTI. "But in my wildest of dreams, I never thought that I will be alive in the 50th anniversary. There cannot be a better moment than that," Puri, who is settled in Kolkata, said, standing proudly in front of the Victory Flame.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi are being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation. The victory flames have been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back at New Delhi in December 2021.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Kolkata Indian Army Indian Navy Indian Air Force National War Memorial (NWM) Soldier
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer won his India cap in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns in the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement