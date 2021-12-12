Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Vice President Calls For Proactive Initiatives For Translating Literary Works Between Various Indian Languages

Vice President Calls For Proactive Initiatives For Translating Literary Works Between Various Indian Languages
M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. | PIB/PTI Photo

2021-12-12T22:29:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 10:29 pm

On Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, called for proactive and concerted efforts to increase the number of translations of literary classics in various Indian languages. In this regard, he suggested leveraging technological advancements in translation to make the rich heritage of regional Indian literature accessible to people in their own mother tongue, an official release said.

Naidu praised the efforts of institutions such as Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in translating classics such as 'Amuktamalyada' by Sri Krishnadevaraya into other Indian languages. He called for more such efforts from similar universities to preserve and promote the use of different languages in India.

Addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of the Telugu University, the Vice President lauded the university's commitment to preserve Telugu language, literature and history through various research initiatives. Noting that globalisation has had a widespread impact, the Vice President stressed that it must be ensured that the youth must not lose touch with their cultural heritage. Noting the importance of language in forming one's identity and boosting self-confidence in the youth, Naidu said people must take pride in speaking in their mother tongue.

On this occasion, the Vice President presented awards to Kurella Vittalacharya, poet and critic and Kalakrishna, Kuchipudi dance proponent. Later, Naidu inaugurated the photo exhibition of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, another release said.

Organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this exhibition highlights the various interesting aspects of the paired states of Haryana and Telangana like art forms, cuisine, festivals, monuments, tourism spots etc.

Writing in the visitors book, the Vice President appreciated the efforts of the organisers in showcasing the culture of the paired states of Telangana and Haryana. Encouraging people to visit the exhibition, he wrote that such initiatives will go a long way in propagating the rich cultural heritage of the paired states and promoting people-to-people contacts. Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, attended the event, the release added. 

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Venkaiah Naidu N.T. Rama Rao Hyderabad
