Actor Varunn Jain is currently seen playing the role of Chirag in the ongoing show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'. The actor shares screen space with veteran actress Rupal Patel, who is popularly known for her character Kokila Behen and plays the role of his mother in the show. The actor believes that there is a lot to learn, when you work with seasoned actors and he is grateful for the opportunity.

Jain rose to popularity after playing the role of Mohit in the hit show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', in which he also worked with well known actress Neelu Vaghela.

Sharing his experience of working with two of the most well known actresses in television world, he tells us, "When you work with such senior and experienced actors, as an actor you get to learn a lot and that makes you grow as a person. There is so much to learn, that everyday feels like a new day."

He further says, "I am extremely lucky to work with Neelu ji and Rupal Ji at such an early stage in my career. Both of them are such well known names and experienced actors. . With Neelu ji, I have a very special bond because our date of birth is the same and the bonding we built from day one, it is still intact. When we meet it is the same as it was during 'Diya Baati' sets. ."

The actor recalls an incident which boosted his confidence on sets of his show.

"I didn't known Rupal ji earlier because I had only seen her work but when I started working with her, I realised she was not just a great artist but such a good human being as well. When we started working, she called me and told me that If I have any problem or any confusion related to the story or my character, I can go to her and discuss. From the first day, she made me very comfortable," he says.

The actor adds, "Three days back I got the best compliment from her that she would love to work with me in other show too and that made me feel so good, That is when I felt a little confident. Sometimes when you are working, you don't know how you are performing until you hear someone as experienced as her. So, I am looking forward to working with her more."