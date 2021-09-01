Uttpal Patel — The Man Behind Nakshatra Group & Numerous Other Divine Deeds

There are some individuals who dream of a lovely place, and there are others who create or construct one for others. This is exactly what the 26-year-old zestful young man, Mr. Uttpal Patel, made possible through his absolute dedication and persistent efforts.

Mr. Uttpal Patel, the CEO of the Nakshatra Group, has a remarkable track record of achievement because of his tenacity and drive for excellence. He dreamed of getting more out of life since he was a child, and he worked hard to make it happen. For him, the fact is clear—his business is in his heart, and his heart is in his business.

In Gandhinagar, he is a prominent figure in the real estate sector. In addition to commercial and residential developments, infrastructure development, well-organized offices, and dream houses for tens of thousands of people have been built by him.

To make people's ideal house or workplace a reality, he will go to any lengths, whether it's excavating to the Earth's core or soaring to the heavens above. Clearly, he has a lot of drive and devotion.

Having worked in the real estate sector, he has produced successful projects that give not only a sense of fulfilment but also an ideal lifestyle for his clients. It's because of his efforts, people who have crossed paths with him now see real estate as a strategic asset that everyone has the right to own.

Uttpal is well aware of the fact that India has thousands of square kilometres of rural land that may be developed to enhance the living conditions of rural populations. He wants to make a difference in the lives of others, especially those in underprivileged neighbourhoods.

His way of thinking is admirable. "Hard effort, enthusiasm, and endurance", he says, "are essential to succeed, but honesty and integrity are even more important." The first set of keys leads to success, while the second set leads to a life of respect and honour.

This is why he works for the development of the community as well as himself. He is not just a master builder but a passionate environmentalist as well. His tree-planting events attract a large number of participants. Furthermore, he is a huge animal enthusiast. A brilliant idea of his was to give street dogs radium stickers to make them more visible from a distance, therefore preventing accidents.

In Uttpal's opinion, whatever nature has given us, we must pay it back in kind. Towards this aim, his efforts to save the environment are never-ceasing. As a result, his crew is working tirelessly to install compost bins in every street.

His desire to see others benefit from his efforts has inspired him to start new ventures. Rural regions were provided with public restrooms to ensure hygiene and sanitation.

Volunteering during the Gujarat crisis has left a lasting impression on people's minds. During environmental crises, he set up phone centres where individuals could contact their loved ones.

Uttpal's commitment to education has resulted in the advancement of women. Women from rural areas now have more work opportunities because of free education offered to youngsters in communities, especially girls.

He encourages individuals to donate organs, which can save lives.

As part of his community service work, he helps various people, including women, children, and even animals. This young man is passionate about giving back to the community in which he lives.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine