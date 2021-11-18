UP Polls: Mass Rallies Again As Parties Throw Covid-19 Caution To The Wind

With elections coming up in Uttar Pradesh, political parties seem to have flung themselves into first gear and taken to the streets to the campaign. However, as visuals and photos of the mass rallies and public appearances by politicians surface, it seems both lawmakers, as well as citizens, have forgotten one vital aspect of existence - the Covid-19 pandemic.

On November 13, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held the Vijay Rath Yatra rally in Gorakhpur. The event was attended by thousands of supporters and the well-wishers who broke all Covid-19 protocols of social distancing. Many were not even wearing masks.

On Wednesday, November 17, SP took the Vijay Rath Yatra, a 16-hours-long rally, on the newly launched Purvanchal Expressway. The inauguration of the latter has led to a political slugfest in UP with both SP and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) claiming credit for the project.

SP was not the only one to have flouted Covid-19 protocols.

In yet another instance, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be seen addressing a rally with a packed audience. No social distancing or Covid-29 protocols were seen in place.

A video of Gandhi walking up to the podium to address a packed crowd in Chitrakoot has been going viral on social media.

Ahead of the polls, Wednesday saw tough campaigning from all parties. While Yadav was on the Puranchal Expressway, Gandhi was in Chitrakoot while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was Jhansi.