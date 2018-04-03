The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:24 am National Kashmir

United Nations Chief Concerned About Situation In Jammu and Kashmir

UN chief Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and wants all member states to protect their civilians, his spokesperson has said.
Outlook Web Bureau
United Nations Chief Concerned About Situation In Jammu and Kashmir
Associated Press
United Nations Chief Concerned About Situation In Jammu and Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2018-04-03T11:28:56+0530

UN chief Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and wants all member states to protect their civilians, his spokesperson has said.

His remarks came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Secretary-General is, indeed, very concerned about the situation that we've seen in Jammu and Kashmir. He reminds that Member States are responsible under international humanitarian law to protect civilians," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters here at his daily press briefing yesterday.

Advertisement opens in new window

He said the Secretary-General reiterated his call on nations to find ways to address disputes in a peaceful manner.

He added that civilians need to be protected wherever they are, "whether it's in Gaza, whether it's in Jammu and Kashmir, or whether it's in Yemen. It's a basic principle of this organisation."

When asked if the Secretary General is calling for an investigation into the matter, Dujarric said "any loss of civilians needs to be investigated wherever they occur".

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K: What Kashmiris Want National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ahead Of General Elections In Pakistan, US Designates Hafiz Saeed's Milli Muslim League A Terrorist Organisation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters