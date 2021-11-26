Union Minister Sonowal Heaps Praises On Modi's

Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
The zonal conference PM Gati Shakti initiative for the western region was attended by the representatives of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa.

2021-11-26T17:37:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 5:37 pm

At the zonal conference on PM Gati Shakti initiative for the western region at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday urged people to come together in realizing the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India the best country in the world.

Sonowal, who is Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said each sector is experiencing change and development under the leadership of Modi. "PM Modi has worked hard to create an identity for India in the world. He is working with commitment to make India the best country in the world and has set some goals. We all need to come together and work hard to achieve those goals. We all need to fulfil our responsibility with commitment. Gati Shakti is not just about connectivity. This is an important step to bring together all the states to make the country stronger," the minister said in his address.

He further added that the Centre as well as states need to take necessary steps to realise this ambitious project. "The country has woken up today. Each sector is experiencing change and development. Modi gave opportunities to every section of the society. Each citizen needs to involve himself in this Gati Shakti initiative. It is our responsibility to strengthen our country. People till panchayat level should be made aware about it. We need to work as Team India and the captain of this team is Narendra Modi," he said.

In his address, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said multimodal connectivity will increase efficiency, reduce cost, and eventually it will help us in making local products more competitive in the world. "This initiative will change the face of logistics and infrastructure sectors in the country. It will create new jobs for the youths and take local products across the globe. It encompasses development of 11 industrial corridors, setting up 4G network in villages and building 2 lakh km of new highways among others," the CM said.

(With PTI Inputs)

