Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Expresses His Anguish Over Increased Job Related Migration Of People From Bihar To Other States

"Why Niti Aayog is calling Bihar a backward state?" BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy asked in the questioning hour of Lok Sabha

2021-12-21T20:38:47+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh raised his  concern over a large scale migration of people from Bihar to other states in search of jobs.

His remarks came during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha after BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy sought to know from him why crores of people leave Bihar for other states in search of jobs when the government claims that a large number of people have been provided with employment in the state under the DDU-GKY scheme.

"The minister has said in his reply that employment has been provided to a large number of people under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). I want to know from the minister that when such a large number of people are getting employment, why four crore people left Bihar at all (for other states)?" Rudy asked.

Earlier, while replying to a question asked by another BJP MP from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Singh, the minister said a total of 55,125 people were trained under the DDU-GKY scheme in the state and 29,114 of them were provided with employment.

(With PTI Inputs)

