Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt Praises PM Modi's Leadership For Making India An Exporter Of Defense Equipment

The Uttarakhand Assembly polls are scheduled to be taking place in the first half of 2022.

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt Praises PM Modi's Leadership For Making India An Exporter Of Defense Equipment
Union Minister Ajay Bhatt Praises PM Modi's Leadership For Making India An Exporter Of Defense Equipment | Outlook

Trending

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt Praises PM Modi's Leadership For Making India An Exporter Of Defense Equipment
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T20:10:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:10 pm

 Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt claimed that India has become an exporter of defence equipment under Narendra Modi's leadership

Addressing election rallies in Uttarakhand's Dharchula and Pithoragarh as part of the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra, he said India has not only taken major steps over the last seven years towards achieving self-reliance in manufacturing defence equipment, but is also exporting those to 72 countries. "We have kept 209 defence equipment for domestic production, which used to be imported earlier," Bhatt, who is also the MP from Nainital, said.

"The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the leading research institute in the field of defence in the world, has listed India among the top 25 countries that export defence equipment," he said.

Related Stories

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

The researches being carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are making the country self-reliant in the sphere of defence, the Union minister said.

The Centre has also given projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore to Uttarakhand in recent years, he pointed out.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"The Centre has helped in the opening of a plastic factory in the state, a fashion technology institute (NIFTI), a law university and institutes like the AIIMS," Bhatt said.

The Modi government has given the state three times of what it had received from the Centre in the last 50 years, he claimed.

To strengthen the economy of the border villages, the defence ministry has launched a programme named "Sarhadon ki Suraksha", under which over 1,500 farmers of the border districts of Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Chamoli have been trained to grow foodgrains and vegetables for the armed forces deputed at the Indo-China border, Bhatt said.

The Army has already started purchasing these items from the farmers, he added.

The minister lauded the work done for improving road connectivity on the Indo-China border, including a recently-constructed road from Ghatiabagar to Lipulekh.

Besides Bhatt, Uttarakhand ministers Bishan Singh Chufal and Arvind pandey and Almora MP Ajay Tamta also addressed the rally.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ajay Bhatt Narendra Modi India Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Indian Trade and Exports Defence deals
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement