Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On JD(U) Leader's Vehicle In Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday opened fire at a Janata Dal (United) leader's vehicle in Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar, police said.

"As reported by one Sajad Mirza (political worker), some unknown gunmen fired pistol shots on his vehicle when he was going to his father's residence in Madin Sahib area," a police official said.

The official said Mirza's personal security officers retaliated, forcing the assailants to flee.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident, he added.

The official said a police party has rushed to the spot and started investigations in the matter.

