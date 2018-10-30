Trump Says He Wants To End Birthright Citizenship For US-Born Babies Of Immigrants

﻿
President Trump believes focusing on immigration will energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2018
US President Donald Trump proposes to struck down constitutional birthright to citizenship for the children of US-born immigrants.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-30T18:20:11+0530

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to order an end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

The president's comments to "Axios on HBO" come amid a renewed push for hardline immigration policies before the midterm elections.

President Trump believes focusing on immigration will energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress.

Revoking birthright citizenship would spark a court fight over the president's unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for children born in the US.

Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said "they're saying I can do it just with an executive order." Trump says White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It's unclear how quickly he'd act on an executive order.

AP

or just type initial letters