Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Trinamool Congress Will Dismantle Communal BJP From Their Power Seat : TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Claims

Abhishek Banerjee was addressing a rally for the Kolkata municipal corporation elections scheduled for December 19th.

2021-12-16T20:30:41+05:30
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 8:30 pm

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee asserted that his party will dislodge the "communal" BJP from power in every state that Trinamool Congress ventures into.

Banerjee, who was addressing a civic poll campaign meeting in north-central Kolkata, said TMC has bagged 24 per cent votes already in Tripura where it fought the November urban local bodies poll.

"We (TMC) are already in Goa and Meghlaya as one of the principal parties in those states. We are not confined between Coochbehar (in north Bengal) to Canning (in the Sundarbans) any more. In the coming days Trinamool Congress will come to power in the states wherever it will go with the people's support. We will defeat the communal BJP everywhere," he said.

Banerjee further claimed that TMC will win the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation poll going by the results of the April-May assembly polls and the bypolls.

"We will win with the spontaneous support of the people. We will win in fair elections. If anyone comes to intimidate you, give him a dressing down," he told the gathering after an over three km road show in the north- central part of the city.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and state minister Tapas Roy accompanied him. Thousands of slogan shouting TMC activists accompanied their flower bedecked truck.

(With PTI Inputs)

