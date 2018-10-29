Transform As Per Modern Necessities Or Perish: Army Chief To Defence Forces

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday underlined that either the armed forces transform itself as per modern necessities or else they perish.

Addressing the ‘Defence attaches conclave’ in Delhi, the Army Chief said, "Our Defence force is in the phase of transformation. We are imbibing modern technology to be integrated with a weapon system and equipment to enable our armed forces to be prepared for the future. We also do appreciate that in these modern days, either you transform or you perish. And, transformation can only happen through co-operation".

General Rawat continued to say that India is currently engaged in wide-ranging collaborations with countries like Brazil and Chile on the western edge and Vietnam on the eastern edge, adding that the countries have shown a keen interest in sharing technology with the Indian Defence forces.

"Large number of weapon system needs to be upgraded. We put all this out in the open domain. India has been the largest importer of weapons systems and equipment. Time has come for us to enhance in-house manufacturing capabilities. India is currently engaged in wide-ranging collaborations with countries like Brazil and Chile on the western edge and Vietnam on the eastern edge, adding that the countries have shown a keen interest in sharing technology with us. We are proud to announce about the Defence Corridor that will soon begin to take shape," he added.

On being asked to react on youth being trained in Pakistan, General Rawat said that people need to pay more attention while the youth need to be more alert because they are being used as cannon fodder.

The Army Chief stated that terrorists who have attacked soldiers who were alone, unarmed and were spending time with their families are basically frustrated and they are under pressure to prove their existence.

"When you start targeting people who are alone, unarmed and spending time with their families, (it) is a sign of frustration. There is frustration setting in, the terrorists are under pressure, they have to prove that they also exist, that is why they are doing this," he told the media after the conclusion of the event.

General Rawat said there was no evidence of sniper rifles being used in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added, "We have had some casualties to our security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Whether these have been done by snipers or not, we are still studying. We have not yet recovered a sniper weapon."