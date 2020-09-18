Top 4 Air Purifiers With Cutting-Edge Technology

The current pandemic situation has compelled us to take a relook at our approach towards life. While those living in metro or even smaller cities were earlier grappling with hazardous pollution levels, the focus has now shifted to making homes safer, cleaner, and more hygienic. Remember, clean air is not a luxury, but a necessity for all. On 9th Sept 2020, MP Shashi Tharoor also raised this question that "Air quality not a class issue, but mass issue".

Many believe that clean air is not possible due to the constant degradation of nature and their opinion cannot be quashed on logic. Fact remains that even the cleanest environment can contain particles and dirt that may be detrimental to our health. And this is where air purifiers come into play.



What’s even more overwhelming is that a few companies have developed air purifiers with technologies that make life safer, hence better. Here we enlist four such companies who are out there to clean and purify the air that we breathe.

Sharp: Sharp uses an original sanitizing technology named Plasmacluster Ion technology that purifies the air by emitting positive and negative ions. The air purifiers from the house of Sharp work on dual purification mode, and its H14 HEPA filter, voluminous granular active carbon filter, and a pre-filter work simultaneously to ensure the air that’s clean and safe. They can clean and purify air four times in one room of approximately 200 square feet space.



Philips: Philips air purifiers are powered with AeraSense cutting technology that can identify fine particles even smaller than PM 2.5. According to the company, AeraSense adjudges quickly even the slightest of change in indoor air condition and automatically adjusts the air purifier to ensure clean air. The air purifiers are further equipped with an LED colour ring to let one keep a tab on the air condition. Philips also offers VitaShield intelligent purification system to filter up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.02 microns. They also have a mechanism in place to alert a user before the purifier wears out.

Dyson: Dyson offers an air purifier that automatically cleans and heats a room and claims to capture 99.95% of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. Its trademarked Air Multiplier technology automatically senses pollution, captures ultrafine pollutants, and projects purified and heated air. The air purifiers function on three intelligent sensors that are powered to tackle PM 2.5, PM 10, VOCs, and NO2. The purifiers also have an in-built LCD screen to showroom temperature and the gases and particles detected. Two separate filters work simultaneously to project over 290 liters of smooth, purified air per second.



AirOk: Founded by a team of IIT Madras graduates, Air Ok has designed and developed a revolutionary combination of air purifiers with high efficacy and performance with a unique design and patented filter technology called EGAPA. Unlike other conventional air purifiers, the technology developed by Air Ok can remove particulate matter as well as acidic, alkaline and volatile gaseous pollutants. The filters remove up to 99.7% of harmful indoor air pollutants. The concentration of CO2 defined the quality of air in an occupied indoor space, and the EGAPA filters are made of special media that can absorb CO2 along with other acidic gases. This technology has wide range of applications especially in all mechanically ventilated indoor spaces where there is no provision for fresh air to enter.

*Please note that it is not a ranking.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine