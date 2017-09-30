Three Die Of Poisonous Gases While Cleaning Sewer In Gurugram

Three labourers were asphyxiated and a fourth was battling for his life after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a sewer at Gurugram's Khandsa area on Saturday.

The labourers had gone to clean the sewage of JNJ Electronics Ltd.when the incident took place. This company deals with the painting of two-wheelers.

The deceased have been identified as Rinku, Rajkumar and Ninna. Binish is under medical treatment and care at a local hospital in the area.

Advertisement opens in new window

The three labourers got into the sewage only to help Binish who was in trouble.

A case has been registered and further details are awaited.

ANI